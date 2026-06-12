Opening of Lansing's Moores Park Pool pushed back to summer of 2027

Lansing’s historic Moores Park Pool won’t reopenfor swimmers until the summer of next year at the earliest.

The city of Lansing had planned to reopen the more than a hundred-year-old facility this month.

But Lansing Parks and Recreation Direction Brett Kaschinske says crews hit snags with plumbing and building a new accessible ramp up to the pool deck. The pool is known for its unique aboveground design created by Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz in the early 1920s.

Kaschinske says crews are working to get a drain pipe that surrounds the pool up to modern code.

"That's going to involve bringing out the walls a little bit further than we thought, bringing out the plumbing further than what we thought it would, to be able to make that accommodation."

There are signs of progress with new tiling on the pool basin, fresh paint on the ground level locker rooms and bathrooms and updated light fixtures around the structure.

Kaschinske says his team only has a 10-week period in the summer season to get everything ready.

"If a road is behind, it can open the other 42 weeks of the year. This cannot, and so we really have a short window to make sure everything is right and open, and we just weren't able to hit that window."

The pool closed to the public in 2019.

Work to renovate it began in 2024 after the city received more than $6 million in state funding.

Kaschinske says the plan is to at least fill up the pool basin with water by the end of the summer to make sure everything is working correctly before opening the pool to the public next year.

