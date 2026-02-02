Reopening of Lansing's Moores Park Pool set for mid-June

The City of Lansing is setting the reopening of the historic Moores Park Pool for mid-June.

The oval-shaped aboveground pool was designed by Lansing city engineer Wesley Bintz in the early 1920s.

It closed in 2019 because it needed costly repairs.

The city received $6.2 million in state funding in 2023 to fund those renovations with work starting the following year.

Parks & Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske says the city is already recruiting lifeguards.

"When you think about what we're going through lately, in terms of the weather, looking forward to when that time will turn and summer will be here and we'll be able to enjoy the outdoor pools."

Courtesy / Historical Society of Greater Lansing

Kaschinske says major updates include increased accessibility and new bathroom and locker room facilities, but the pool will generally look the same.

"The city has put in a big commitment to this pool and keeping the historical features of it."

Currently, crews are working on the interior of the facility before moving to the outside in the spring.

The city plans to finish construction by May, so that crews can do final testing to ensure there are no remaining leaks.