Reopening of Lansing's Moores Park Pool set for mid-June

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:58 PM EST
A view down at the stone stairs and seating area and then the empty pool and pool deck, covered in leaves and dirt
Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz went on to sell his aboveground pool design to more than 100 communities. Today, there's only a handful left standing.

The City of Lansing is setting the reopening of the historic Moores Park Pool for mid-June.

The oval-shaped aboveground pool was designed by Lansing city engineer Wesley Bintz in the early 1920s.

It closed in 2019 because it needed costly repairs.

The city received $6.2 million in state funding in 2023 to fund those renovations with work starting the following year.

Parks & Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske says the city is already recruiting lifeguards.

"When you think about what we're going through lately, in terms of the weather, looking forward to when that time will turn and summer will be here and we'll be able to enjoy the outdoor pools."

archival photo of Moores Park Pool with crowds of people lining up for diving boards
Kaschinske says major updates include increased accessibility and new bathroom and locker room facilities, but the pool will generally look the same.

"The city has put in a big commitment to this pool and keeping the historical features of it."

Currently, crews are working on the interior of the facility before moving to the outside in the spring.

The city plans to finish construction by May, so that crews can do final testing to ensure there are no remaining leaks.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
