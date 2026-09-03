Michigan State University closes Berkey Hall to assess 'potential threat'

Michigan State University says it has temporarily closed Berkey Hall “out of an abundance of caution” while police assess a “reported potential threat.”

“There is no indication of a threat to the broader campus at this time,” the emergency alert from MSU, sent at 6:01 am Thursday, said. “The university is working closely with law enforcement and will continue to provide updates as we are able.”

Classes at the building will be moved online for Sept. 3.

Berkey Hall, along with the MSU Union, was the site of a 2023 mass shooting in which three students lost their lives and five others were injured.