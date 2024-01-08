Nearly only year after mass shooting, MSU's Berkey Hall reopens to students

Berkey Hall, one of the sites of last year's mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus, is reopening fully to students Monday.

Lieza Klemm/WKAR Rooms 114 and 115 are boarded up and covered after the Feb. 13 shooting in Berkey Hall at Michigan State University. Room numbers now skip from 113 to 116 in the building.

Berkey Hall had remained closed to classes since the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting, after a 43-year-old Lansing man entered the building and fatally shot two students, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, and injured several others. The gunman later walked to the MSU Union where he killed a third student, Brian Fraser, before fatally shooting himself during a confrontation with police.

WKAR's Arjun Thakkar arrived to Berkey Hall as the first students arrived early Monday morning. WKAR's Morning Edition host Megan Schellong spoke to Thakkar about his observations and student efforts criticizing the reopening.

Interview Highlights

On the day of Berkey Hall's reopening

On student attitudes about the building

On the campus response

Interview Transcript

Megan Schellong: Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University is opening for classes this morning for the first time since a mass shooting last year. Three students were killed in the shooting and five others were injured. Before this reopening MSU permanently blocked off the two classrooms where the shooting occurred. WKAR's Arjun Thakkar is at Berkey Hall. Arjun, what are you seeing right now?

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Berkey Hall as seen the morning of Jan. 8, 2024, the date it is set to reopen to students.

Arjun Thakkar: Yeah, it's the first day of classes right now. So you know, students are kind of just returning to campus after the winter break, slowly just trickling in. There's two students just trickling into the building that Berkey Hall. And it's worth acknowledging this is one of the places where a traumatic incident occurred. So a lot of students have expressed discomfort with coming back to the building and this part of campus.

Schellong: You're talking about discomfort. What's the general mood right now? Or are there not that many students to kind of discern that yet?

Thakkar: Yeah, it's pretty quiet out right now. Students are just trickling in. It seems somewhat somber, but there's a welcome table at the front of the building. I know there's going to be some support resources right at the entrance for students to take advantage of.

Schellong: And we know that later on, there will be a protest at the Hannah Administration Building of the reopening of Berkey Hall, but it's not happening yet.

Thakkar: That's correct. Nothing at the moment. But later this afternoon. There will be a protest.

Schellong: And Arjun, the group students demand action at MSU conducted a survey a while ago asking students if they wanted Berkey Hall to reopen. What did that survey find?

Thakkar: Yeah, that's right. In a survey, around 600 students responded and about 77%, so a majority of those that responded, said they did not want Berkey Hall to reopen for classes.

We're also again, as you said, we're hearing a demonstration is being planned outside the Hannah Administration Building later today to protest the opening. Students are essentially calling for more mental health resources and an option to attend classes at Berkey Hall hybrid or remotely.

Schellong: And what is the university saying?

Thakkar: The university put out a statement last month they said that the decision comes after, you know, conversations with students, faculty experts, they're acknowledging that the healing process isn't linear and they're also offering additional wellness resources and support to students as the hall is reopening.

Schellong: Well, Arjun, thank you very much for being with us today and for being out there getting your day started in the in the dark.

Thakkar: Yeah, thank you, Megan.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.