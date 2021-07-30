Megan Schellong is the local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.

Megan joined WKAR and MSU ComArtSci in April 2021 and took on hosting duties beginning in June of that year.

Megan comes to WKAR from WLNS-TV in Lansing, where she was a digital content producer.

Prior to that, Megan was a fill-in producer for KPCC in Southern California. Her work has been featured on NPR, BBC, and USATODAY College. Megan graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in journalism.

Megan is the creator of the podcast Adoption Rewind. Her hobbies include baking, running, and photography.

