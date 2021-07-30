Megan SchellongMorning Edition Local Host and Producer
Megan Schellong is the local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
Megan joined WKAR and MSU ComArtSci in April 2021 and took on hosting duties beginning in June of that year.
Megan comes to WKAR from WLNS-TV in Lansing, where she was a digital content producer.
Prior to that, Megan was a fill-in producer for KPCC in Southern California. Her work has been featured on NPR, BBC, and USATODAY College. Megan graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in journalism.
Megan is the creator of the podcast Adoption Rewind. Her hobbies include baking, running, and photography.
The Bulldog Virtual Learning Academy will continue as planned.
WKAR’s Megan Schellong spoke with the director of refugee services at St. Vincent Catholic Charities after helping Afghan refugees entering the country in Virginia.
Four people and a dog do not have injuries after their plane crashed Tuesday night in Lansing.
The decision for Mason Public Schools to require masks follows a 4-3 vote Monday by its school board.
Jessy Gregg is East Lansing's new mayor and has a goal of improving interdepartmental communication and supporting small businesses.
Logan Barnhart appeared in a U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Tuesday facing several charges.
The camp will restart August 12 at the Edgewood Early Childhood Center.
Managers Shannon and Jerry Norris started the Fledge said they started noticing the increase in people giving to the Fledge’s free store right when the pandemic hit.
City Of Lansing, Lansing Community College, Jackson Public School District Adopt CDC Guidelines and Mandate Indoor MaskingStarting Monday, City of Lansing employees and people on the LCC campus, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask inside.
On August 4, the department said it's recommending, but not mandating, that all students, faculty and staff wear a mask inside school buildings regardless of whether they've been vaccinated.