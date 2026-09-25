Former MSU physician held at Ingham County Jail after extradition

A former Michigan State University physician accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients in his care has been extradited to Michigan and is now being held at the Ingham County Jail.

Arpit Saxena was arraigned Friday in East Lansing and is being held on a $2 million dollar bond. He has been ordered to surrender his driver’s license and passport.

Saxena was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia earlier this month.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety said in a news release Friday that law enforcement officers are investigating three additional reports related to Saxena.

He’s prohibited from having contact with the women accusing him.

Saxena will be back in court Monday.

The university is asking any former patients who wish to make a report or be connected to resources to contact the Department of Police and Public Safety.