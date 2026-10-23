MSU hires Spartan Ventures CEO as alum commits $10 million to football

Michigan State University has named a new leader for its athletic business operations, a day after announcing a $10 million commitment from an alumnus to support Spartan football.

Mike Polisky has been named deputy athletic director and CEO of Spartan Ventures, according to an Oct. 23 announcement from Michigan State University Athletics.

Polisky spent 11 years at Northwestern University, where he oversaw ticket sales, marketing, fan experience, corporate sponsorships and media relations. He also spent more than four years as president of the Association of Pickleball Professionals and previously led business operations for professional hockey and arena football teams in Chicago.

Polisky will oversee Spartan Ventures' strategic priorities, revenue opportunities and operations supporting Michigan State Athletics. He will serve as the primary sport administrator for football and men's golf.

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MSU Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said Polisky's leadership "will be vital to our championship aspirations."

“At every stop of his professional journey, both inside and outside college athletics, his career has been defined by innovation, revenue generation, and brand growth, resulting in a powerful connection between the team and the community," Bartholomae said.

The leadership announcement comes one day after MSU Athletics announced a $10 million commitment from Aaron Zeigler, president of Kalamazoo-based Zeigler Automotive Group and a 1995 graduate of MSU's Eli Broad College of Business.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks about the university's $1 billion FOR SPARTA athletics fundraising campaign during a basketball game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., on Dec. 6, 2025.

The university said the gift will support FOR SPARTA, a $1 billion initiative focused on athletic facilities, the student-athlete experience and opportunities across Michigan State Athletics. The commitment is designated to support Spartan football, including improvements to Spartan Stadium.

“Spartan Stadium represents so many great memories for me and my family," Ziegler said. "I am blessed to be able to give back to my alma mater and help to build a stronger future for MSU student-athletes.”

Zeigler also serves on the Spartan Ventures Board of Directors, according to MSU Athletics.

FOR SPARTA is aligned with the university's broader $4 billion Uncommon Will, Far Better World fundraising campaign.