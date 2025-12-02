© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU announces $1 billion initiative to bolster sports facilities

WKAR Public Media | By Victoria Witke
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
A mock-up of a reimagined Spartan Stadium. The football stadium could be getting a new East Tower and premium seating options.
Michigan State University
On Tuesday, Michigan State University announced a new $1 billion initiative to bolster athletic facilities — the most ambitious in the athletic department's history.

Major upgrades could be coming to Michigan State University athletics.

MSU on Tuesday announced a $1 billion initiative aimed to modernize athletic facilities, including Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Jenison Fieldhouse.

Athletic Director J Batts said the plan, called FOR SPARTA, is the “most ambitious initiative” in MSU sports history and is the department’s response to “a rapidly evolving intercollegiate landscape.”

The initiative has so far raised $250 million during its three-year planning phase.

Spartan Stadium could be seeing a new East Tower “with a diversity of premium seating options and year-round functionality.”

The Breslin Center could also be getting new premium options, like club and courtside suites, for basketball, volleyball and gymnastics competitions.

And student-athletes could get new shared spaces like a dining facility.

Officials said in a press release that investing in athletic facilities will provide student athletes better training opportunities and give the community an “elevated gameday experience.”

MSU plans to have all upgrades – which will need to be approved by the Board of Trustees – done by 2032.
WKAR News
Victoria Witke
Victoria is a news intern for WKAR Public Media. She is a third-year journalism student at Michigan State University.
See stories by Victoria Witke
