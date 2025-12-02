MSU announces $1 billion initiative to bolster sports facilities
On Tuesday, Michigan State University announced a new $1 billion initiative to bolster athletic facilities — the most ambitious in the athletic department's history.
Major upgrades could be coming to Michigan State University athletics.
MSU on Tuesday announced a $1 billion initiative aimed to modernize athletic facilities, including Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Jenison Fieldhouse.
Athletic Director J Batts said the plan, called FOR SPARTA, is the “most ambitious initiative” in MSU sports history and is the department’s response to “a rapidly evolving intercollegiate landscape.”
The initiative has so far raised $250 million during its three-year planning phase.
Spartan Stadium could be seeing a new East Tower “with a diversity of premium seating options and year-round functionality.”
The Breslin Center could also be getting new premium options, like club and courtside suites, for basketball, volleyball and gymnastics competitions.
And student-athletes could get new shared spaces like a dining facility.
Officials said in a press release that investing in athletic facilities will provide student athletes better training opportunities and give the community an “elevated gameday experience.”
MSU plans to have all upgrades – which will need to be approved by the Board of Trustees – done by 2032.