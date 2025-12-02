MSU announces $1 billion initiative to bolster sports facilities

Major upgrades could be coming to Michigan State University athletics.

MSU on Tuesday announced a $1 billion initiative aimed to modernize athletic facilities, including Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and Jenison Fieldhouse.

Athletic Director J Batts said the plan , called FOR SPARTA, is the “most ambitious initiative” in MSU sports history and is the department’s response to “a rapidly evolving intercollegiate landscape.”

The initiative has so far raised $250 million during its three-year planning phase.

WKAR coverage of local issues is made possible by community support. Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift. is made possible by community support. Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding.and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. become a sustainer . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.

Spartan Stadium could be seeing a new East Tower “with a diversity of premium seating options and year-round functionality.”

The Breslin Center could also be getting new premium options, like club and courtside suites, for basketball, volleyball and gymnastics competitions.

And student-athletes could get new shared spaces like a dining facility.

Officials said in a press release that investing in athletic facilities will provide student athletes better training opportunities and give the community an “elevated gameday experience.”

MSU plans to have all upgrades – which will need to be approved by the Board of Trustees – done by 2032.