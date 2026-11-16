MSU co-ed table tennis club finds resurgence in new rec center

Just two years ago, Michigan State’s club table tennis practice sometimes consisted of one person sitting against the wall of a racquetball court waiting for someone to play. It wasn’t ideal, but reflected the club’s logistical challenges in IM West.

Today, more than 50 students have tried out for the team, filling the maximum eight spots for an A-team, B-team, and women’s team. The club practices in MSU’s new Student Recreation and Wellness Center, a massive experience upgrade.

The transformation of numbers and community stretched beyond the tables didn’t happen overnight; it began when current club president Sam Bertcher stepped into a leadership role. He worked to make the club a community, a place where no other freshman would sit alone at practice as he did.

“I think that people need to feel like they belong if they're going to stay somewhere,” Bertcher, a junior studying Kinesiology, said.

Before coming to Michigan State, Bertcher spent his high school years playing table tennis with a friend in his basement back home in Ann Arbor. When he joined the club as a freshman, he hoped to continue playing, but the community he found wasn’t what he had expected.

Practices took place in the basement of IM West, where tables were separated into individual concrete racquetball courts, with no windows but the balcony up top that let in the noisiness of dribbling basketballs and exercise equipment.

“It was very isolating,” said Coach Samuel Lock. “There was never any group play because you had to go from room to room.”

Bertcher remembers the long waiting and missed opportunities to compete from the lack of organization and consistent participation. The chaos eventually pushed him toward leadership, determined to give future members a better experience.

“The situation was really heartbreaking,” Bertcher said. “But it was also eye-opening because the last thing I wanted was for another freshman to come to this school, excited to play table tennis, and have that experience.”

Tessa Cosco/WKAR Sports Members of Michigan State’s club table tennis team pose together at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, in front of the world’s largest table-tennis paddle.

This summer, the club moved to Michigan State’s new Student Recreation and Wellness Center, trading in the enclosed racquetball courts for an open practice space where players can see and interact with one another.

The change in culture was not just noticeable, but instant for players and coaches.

“Since being here in the open, it's just one long alley,” Lock said. “I can see everybody at one time, and people can see each other. Before, people didn't really hang out that much because it was just in passing.”

The isolated racquetball courts at IM West made it difficult for players to interact, and some teammates, who regularly attended practice last year, are just now getting the chance to meet and connect, Bertcher pointed out. The open layout allows for teammates to play face-to-face, socialize between sessions, and spend time together outside of practice.

The new facility has also made the club more visible to other students passing through the recreation center.

“This year, because we're out in the open, the outreach was much easier,” Bertcher said. “Just because it's open and more accessible to people, and we're not shoved to a basement, people can actually see what we're doing and come play.”

While the location change and facility upgrade were crucial for the club, Bertcher and Lock’s efforts behind the scenes to support the club’s growth should not go unnoticed.

Lock’s connection to the sport goes back to childhood. His father was born and raised in the Philippines by Chinese parents and taught Lock to play at nine. It wasn’t until about seven years ago that Lock began competing more seriously.

Now, he is in his fourth year with the MSU club after moving to Michigan from his hometown, Fort Wayne, Indiana, for work in instrument repair. He has seen the difference firsthand since Bertcher took over, committing to organization and community engagement.

“Since Sam got here, he is really good at outreach,” Lock said. “He loves talking to people. He’s not afraid to walk up to somebody and be like, ‘Hey, my name’s Sam. Do you like ping pong?’”

This is the kind of outreach that is filling roster spots, growing the club’s GroupMe to more than 300, and securing funding for competition, including $1,300 from the Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU) to help cover regional costs.

Behind these numbers are hours of work Bertcher puts in outside of practice, with some weeks totaling 40 hours. He communicates with the table tennis clubs at Michigan and Case Western, as well as solidifies tournament times and even manages the mundane tasks of driving members to and from practices.

His hard work and the new recreation center make sure no one else has to question whether they belong.

“People need to have a place to have an idea of where they might want to belong if they're going to join an organization,” Bertcher said. “When the leaders are proactive in making every individual member's time at table tennis club worthwhile, then people stick around, and when people stick around, they tell their friends, and their friends tell their friends.”

The new Recreation and Wellness Center has given the club a space where players can see one another, learn from each other, and build community, but Bertcher and Lock’s leadership has helped turn a new shiny space into something more than a place to practice.

What once was a club that struggled to bring people into the same room is now a community evident from its attendance and the members who continue to return.

“Just seeing everybody come in and have a good time and just want to learn to play ping pong,” Lock said. “That's all you can really hope for.”

