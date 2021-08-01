-
We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL…
-
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka won't be talking to the media during her run at this year's French Open as she raises awareness on mental health. Also,…
-
We discuss the sizzling hot Michigan men's basketball team and how Juwan Howard is shocking the college basketball world. On today's Current Sports with…
-
Last week, you heard "Jemele's Journey" which detailed the career of media powerhouse Jemele Hill, who is an MSU alum and Detroit native. On the second…
-
The Adaptive Sports and Recreation Club provides opportunity for athletes, and also Michigan State volunteers, to get involved in competition.EAST…
-
A judge has ordered Eastern Michigan University to revive softball and women's tennis by fall.EMU eliminated the sports about a year ago. But some…
-
Michigan State Univeritiy Interim President John Engler announced the appointment of Bill Beekman as MSU's athletic director on Monday morning. Beekman…
-
Koenen, MSU’s tennis team captain, learned at an early age the value of giving back, and how kindness can leave a strong impact.EAST LANSING, Mich. –…
-
Detroit Lions; NFL Regular Season; MSU Football; Nate Atkins; Matthew Stafford; Kenny Golladay; Weekend Winners; JRN 418.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; NCAA Tournament Implications; Eron Harris; Women's Tennis; Sara Daavettila; Richard Hamilton Jersey Retirement; Weekend…