In Fall 2024, Michigan State’s successful women's club lacrosse program expanded. The program originally only featured a team at the Division One (D1) club level, the expansion added a Division Two (D2) program allowing for more women to play with a lower commitment level.

After just two years of existence, the student officers of the D1 team announced, in an email ,that they had made the decision to move in a different direction and remove the D2 team.

The reason for removing the D2 team was that the D1 officers found themselves spending too much time configuring their program.

Members of the D2 program were left wondering why this had happened, and how they could continue their dreams of playing a sport they loved while pursuing an education.

“I was really disappointed,” said Anna Shingle, a sophomore. “When the D1 sent out that email over the summer I was shocked and disappointed because I knew the team that we had before was never gonna be the same as it was.”

When the initial email was sent out, it came as a shock to all as there was no discussion between the officers of the D1 team and the players or E-board of the D2 team.

“I think in a way it was a little immature of them to not come talk to us in person or at least the E-Board,” said Shingle.

MSU Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse Executive Board Michigan State Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse players (left to right) Gabrielle Godau, Josie Mackey, and Cassidy Horton discuss the game on the field on April 6, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich.



In the same email that dismantled the team, the D1 officers offered options to those unhappy with their decision. Option one was to try out for the D1 team with a higher time and payment commitment, or option two, restructure the D2 program as a registered student organization (RSO) rather than as a university recognized club sport.

While Shingle may have been sad and disappointed, some of the players reacted to the sudden news in a different way. Another woman on the team said instead of feeling let down, she felt angry with the stripping of their team.

“I was sick a lot last year so I didn’t get to play much of the season,” said junior Gabrielle Godau. “I was mad at the thought of not being able to touch the field or ever play again and it just being taken away by someone so easily.”

Godau liked the D2 program as it gave her more time to play the sport. She also said that the D2 program at Michigan State gave her some of her best friends.

“I am currently helping to form a new team,” said Godau. “I did not want to play with the girls who cut us so I never even had the thought of trying out for them.”

The process of forming a new team began almost immediately following the dissolution of the team in mid-May. On Oct. 18, 2026, the university approved for the D2 team to begin an official RSO application.

Godau said the new D2 program had to be substantially different from how the D1 team is structured. The current proposal includes a tiered membership system, ranging from highest commitment tier one requiring the most time, dues, and competitiveness, down to the lowest commitment tier three where players enjoy a social membership and can learn how to play if they are new to the sport.

MSU Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse Executive Board The Michigan State Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse team gathers for a photo following a match against Madonna University. Back row (left to right): Head Coach Brad Hillard, Abby Cheng, Paige Henderson, Ellie Malloy, Gabrielle Godau, Ella Warner, Clara Beck, Josie Mackey, Cassidy Horton, Paige Marlinga, Graci Fundaro, Emily Putman, Coach Johanna Thomashefski. Front row (left to right): Hannah Eggleton, Isabella Volet, Ainsley Adams, Maddie Trentin, Abby Brooks, Colleen McGrath, Abby Sullivan, Sophia Tyler, Sophie Grover, Charlee Perry, Olivia Bolino. March 16, 2025, in Livonia, Mich.



“As a female lacrosse player, I’m constantly trying to get more girls involved, I don’t know why they would move backwards instead of forwards,” said Godau, “If you truly love the sport you want as many people as possible to play it.”

The offer extended by the D1 team to try out for their roster received mixed reactions. Three players who took the opportunity made the cut, joining the D1 team instead of waiting to see what became of their former team. On the other hand, some players were opposed to the idea of joining the D1 team.

MSU Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse Executive Board The Michigan State Women’s D2 Club Lacrosse team organizes on the sidelines during a game against Bowling Green State University on March 28, 2025, in Bowling Green, Ohio.



“A lot of the girls acted like they were on an actual D1 team instead of a club which made them very competitive and judged those on the team that acted like it was a normal club team,” said Lizzie Chamberlain. “Also it was extremely expensive to be on the team and he expected us to practice almost every day for around 3 hours.”

Not only were the monetary and commitment demands higher on the D1 team, the pressure to perform from the women around you and coaching staff were elevated. Lacrosse was losing its fun aspect and the D1 team was not a good fit, Chamberlain said.

As the D2 team moves to become an RSO, they will continue to compete against club teams from other universities. So far, ten players have committed to play on the new team. As the new team is being built interest in joining has grown.