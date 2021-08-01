-
Two Mid-Michigan school districts are receiving money to help transition away from using Native American themed mascots.In May, the board of education in…
Special Olympics Michigan plans to build the world's largest Special Olympics facility in Grand Rapids.It’s the latest effort by the organization to open…
It hasn’t been easy for Ella Cunningham to feel like she fit in – until she got to MSU.Playing volleyball and being the only person of color on your team…
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka won't be talking to the media during her run at this year's French Open as she raises awareness on mental health. Also,…
We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
We react to the news concerning the MSU football program allowing fans to attend this weekend's spring game at an 8% capacity. Also, the sports world…
A unique four-day event began Thursday at Jackson Field in Lansing, home of the Lansing Lugnuts baseball team.Instead of the crack of the bat on a…
MSU guard Rocket Watts has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Why didn't things work out in East Lansing for Rocket? Also, we preview tonight's…
Trainers and club patrons are happy to be back working out and finding stress relief again.EAST LANSING - The Title Boxing Club in East Lansing has, like…
Finamore hasn’t coached since 2019, but has kept his head – and heart – thinking about the sport of basketball.Steve Finamore took a break from coaching…