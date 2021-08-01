-
A decade ago, the Chieftains girls lacrosse team knew they had potential. Little did they realize their play would define success for prep lacrosse in the…
Detroit Pistons' Playoff Hopes; Detroit Red Wings; Traumatic Brain Injury; Miles Bridges' NBA Decision.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it was a…
NORTHVILLE, Mich.— Before every Detroit Catholic Central hockey game, two best friends, and teammates, went through pre-game rituals together. Mitchel…
EAST LANSING, Mich. - At one point, Michigan State varsity lacrosse was a reality.The program played with distinction throughout the 1970s and ‘80s. In…
OKEMOS, Mich. - The Okemos girls lacrosse team has something to prove this season. Over the last three years on their road to the State finals, the girls…
MSU Football Recruiting, Cam Holding, Women Coaching in Men's Sports, Alex Rodriguez and Baseball's Comeback Player of the Year.To open, Al and Isaac…