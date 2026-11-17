Legislation meant to address homelessness in the city of Lansing is facing delays.

City Council members planned to consider an emergency ordinance Monday to keep some city parks open overnight, as well as a resolution to establish an ad hoc committee that would recommend a coordinated strategy for responding to homelessness.

But both pieces of legislation were delayed to December, even as nearly 100 people signed up to speak during the meeting, filling the chamber and spilling into an overflow room downstairs.

Council President Peter Spadafore said a Microsoft Outlook outage last week caused issues drafting the resolution that would establish the committee.

Councilmember Deyanira Nevarez Martinez said she wanted to wait until Mayor Andy Schor, who missed Monday’s meeting while attending a conference, was in attendance before officially introducing the emergency ordinance to keep parks open overnight.

But she said the delay also gives her more time to work with other City Council members and try to win their support. The emergency ordinance would require approval from two thirds of City Council.

“We have pushed the can down the road, but if this doesn’t pass, then there is no can and there is no road, and we are not doing absolutely anything,” Nevarez Martinez said.

But that didn’t stop dozens of residents and advocates from commenting on the proposals, with the majority of commenters speaking in support of both.

Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness Director of Public Policy Nick Cook criticized the city for clearing an encampment of about 15 residents last week.

“When there is no housing available, no shelter bed available, and no legal place for a person to exist, a sweep is not a solution,” Cook said. “It is displacement. It is government using its power against people who have nowhere to go.”

Aral Gribble said he was present when the city cleared the camp, trying to help the residents save as many of their belongings as they could.

“When we sweep a camp, we aren’t solving homelessness,” Gribble said. “We’re just moving it from one block to another while we destroy people’s belongings, separating them from outreach workers and traumatizing neighbors who are already in crisis.”

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The committee would be chaired by Nevarez Martinez, with Councilmember Ryan Kost serving as vice chair and Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu rounding out the City Council’s representation on the committee.

But it would also include six other members who have expertise in homelessness, housing and related services.

Shawn Brock, who has been homeless, encouraged the city to include people who are currently experiencing homelessness or who have in the past.

“That is who we are trying to do something for, and they know what they need more than somebody that’s never been in that situation,” Brock said. “It is unconscionable that survival is becoming criminalized.”

Brock said the city has been focused on temporary solutions that don’t improve the situation.

“If you go and say you’re going to clean your house, and you throw everything into a closet, is that cleaning your house, or is that just moving the problem,” Brock said.

The ordinance keeping city parks open is meant to be a temporary solution until the city opens an emergency overnight shelter with a low-barrier for entry.

The temporary shelter, which will also be considered at the Dec. 7 meeting, is itself meant to be a temporary solution while the city works through changes to a planned community of modular housing units that could push their opening as far out as 2029.