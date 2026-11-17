Rising costs and reduced support are putting pressure on local food banks and charities as families search for help before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank reported an 8% increase in people seeking food assistance during the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Katlyn Cardoso, the food bank’s director of communications and brand strategy, said the organization is also seeing fewer food donations, including from retail partners and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Our donated product has been down this year, especially from some of our larger retail partners,” Cardoso said.

In Jackson, the nonprofit Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community is also facing increased demand.

Secretary Britany Marcia said that the organization hosted a food giveaway Sunday, Nov. 15, but ran out of food an hour before its scheduled closing time, even after purchasing additional food.

“We had over 220 more people than we normally do,” Marcia said.

She said this year the organization is facing less funding and donations, making it more difficult to keep up with higher food costs and demand.

"We're out here every day trying to find funding and find a way to make sure that the community has what they need," Marcia said.

The organization supplies food and necessities year-round, including diapers, baby formula, clothing and household supplies.

Ahead of Christmas, the organization is preparing for its annual Christmas with Love Program, providing holiday assistance for children ages 11 and younger.

“We’re always taking nonperishable food items, but this is really a time that we’re pushing to get things around for the event for the children,” Marcia said. “So we want to ensure that no children are left behind this holiday season.”

The organization is collecting new toys, stockings, stocking stuffers and nonperishable food items in preparation for the event.

Applications for Christmas with Love opened last week and will close Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Britany Marcia / WKAR-News Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community building on Clinton Road.

Mid-Michigan resources:

Greater Lansing Food Bank

· Service area: Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

· Food assistance line: 517-449-0360, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· After-hours assistance: Call 2-1-1.

· Pantry and mobile distribution locations: https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-help/pantries

· Website: https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/

· Residents do not need paperwork to receive food through partner agencies. Assistance is free.

Michigan State University Food Bank: Spartan Shelf

· Limited to current MSU students, faculty, staff and scholars

· Olin Health Center: 463 E. Circle Drive, Room 151, East Lansing. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· MSU Union: 49 Abbot Road, Room 25, East Lansing. Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Appointments are required at both locations.

· Phone: 517-432-5136.

· Email: Foodbank@msu.edu.

· Information and appointments: https://uhw.msu.edu/health-and-wellbeing-services/basic-needs/spartan-shelf

· Spartan Shelf offers fresh produce, dairy, proteins, shelf-stable food, household supplies and personal care products.

Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community

· Mondays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Household essentials, including toilet paper, dish soap, laundry soap and paper towels.

· Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lightly used clothing for all ages.

· Baby essentials and food distributions are also offered on designated days. Contact the organization to confirm the current schedule.

· Address: 1003 Clinton Road, Jackson, MI 49202.

· Website: https://jacksonmichigangivingback.org/

