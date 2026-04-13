Archive - Inside the Arts

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Lansing's poet laureate used grant money to hold a poetry contest around the theme "We Are Water." The winning submissions are now on display at the Tollgate Drain Wetlands.
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The classic novel is read cover to cover during day-long play
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Nelson Gallery in downtown Lansing is celebrating its fifth anniversary Friday.
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Potterville, Michigan native and director Sam A. Davis received an Academy Award Sunday for his short film "The Singers."
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Nine Inch Nails founding drummer Chris Vrenna now teaches and creates music for video games. He's heading to the Michigan State University Museum for a panel discussion.
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The renowned comedy troupe Second City will visit the Franke Center in Marshall Friday
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The Michigan State University Wharton Center is releasing its 2026-27 Broadway season schedule including performances of "The Lion King" and "The Phantom of the Opera."
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Lansing's Riverwalk Theatre is presenting the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar."
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"Synthetic Sirens" is on display at the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum through mid-July.
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Lansing playwright Sandra Seaton wrote "Sally: A Solo Play" which is making its debut at the Michigan State University Wharton Center.