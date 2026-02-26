Riverwalk Theatre stages punk rock take on the Bible with 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing is staging the rock music opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” this week and next. The musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice tells the story of the last days of Jesus through the eyes of his betrayer Judas Iscariot.

Director Josh Martin has wanted to stage “Jesus Christ Superstar” for a long time because of its interpretations of key messages of the Bible.

“It’s also a story of kindness and love and acceptance, with a group of people who don’t belong anywhere,” he explained. “The character of Jesus shows that everyone should be accepted. Everyone belongs with him.”

For this production, Martin has made some non-traditional choices. His casting, for instance, is gender-bending, with Meghan Malusek in the role of Judas.

He says the choice is also in the spirit of the show.

“I wanted the best talent, and I have that best talent, but also to make a point, you could say. It is the fact that everyone, no matter who you are, belongs here, and everyone should have a chance to show that they belong here," Martin said.

Kelly Stuible-Clark thinks choosing her for the role of Mary Magdalene differs from traditional casting too.

She doesn’t think of herself as the ingenue type, like Sara Bareilles in a 2018 concert version of the show.

“We think about, like, a leading lady body type and look and presence, and that’s not me,” she stated.

“Those aren’t the roles I like either. I like meatier, villainous, or something with a little more character and a little more presence, and so being able to look at her through a different lens has been a really great adventure.”

Stuible-Clark gets one of the show’s signature songs, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him."

Jesus is portrayed by Quentin Villa. He says “Superstar” has a story many people are familiar with, coming directly from the Bible.

Villa gets the dramatic ballad “Gethsemane."

“It’s definitely a really fun one to sing compared to some of the others, I feel like, where I’m just like, there’s a lot of story here, but 'Gethsemane’ I just get to rock out.”

There have been many iterations of “Superstar” over the years, some with sets and costumes from the time of Jesus, others with more of a rock concert vibe.

That’s what Martin is going for at Riverwalk: a punk rock show.

"Punk comes out of anarchy and rebellion, and that’s what Jesus was. He was a rebel against the state and corruption and everything evil in this world," Martin said.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is at Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing for a total of eight performances this weekend and next. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

