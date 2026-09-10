Join Beal Botanical Garden for a festive welcome back to campus at BealFest! Wild Harmony celebrates the balance between campus life and the natural world. Enjoy games, treats, and fun activities while chatting with our campus and community partners. There will be music courtesy of Impact 89FM and a feature performance by Makinsey Rosser from the MSU College of Music. You can even get a photo with Sparty starting at 5pm!

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