Christmas Walk & Market at Dow Gardens

Make your holidays bright at Dow Gardens in Midland. On December 10, 11 and 12, the garden pathways are gently lit and carolers sing songs of the season along the way. Christmas Walk is free to attend.

The Christmas Market opens inside the Welcome Center at 4:30 PM with local vendors. The walk runs 5–8 PM, with last entry at 7:30 PM. The Gift Shop is open, and the Café has food and warm drinks for purchase.

Make a day of it: on December 10 and 11, tour the Pines Estate Home decorated for Christmas earlier in the day. Tour tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas

Christmas Walk returns December 17–19 for Silent Nights, without live carolers.

More information: https://dowgardens.org/christmas-walk