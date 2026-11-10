Christmas Walk & Market at Dow Gardens
Christmas Walk & Market at Dow Gardens
Make your holidays bright at Dow Gardens in Midland. On December 10, 11 and 12, the garden pathways are gently lit and carolers sing songs of the season along the way. Christmas Walk is free to attend.
The Christmas Market opens inside the Welcome Center at 4:30 PM with local vendors. The walk runs 5–8 PM, with last entry at 7:30 PM. The Gift Shop is open, and the Café has food and warm drinks for purchase.
Make a day of it: on December 10 and 11, tour the Pines Estate Home decorated for Christmas earlier in the day. Tour tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas
Christmas Walk returns December 17–19 for Silent Nights, without live carolers.
More information: https://dowgardens.org/christmas-walk
Dow Gardens
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Dow Gardens
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
Dow Gardens
1809 Eastman AvenueMidland, 48640
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org