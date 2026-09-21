Fall into The Woods: Campfire Science & S'mores
Fall into The Woods: Campfire Science & S'mores
All Ages | Lincoln Brick Park
Enjoy an autumn evening featuring a walk in the fields and woods and hands-on STEAM science activities, guided by the Eaton County Parks Naturalist Ben Savoie. Learn how different native species prepare and adapt to changes in seasons, followed by an interactive nature hike. The evening concludes with seasonal stories from GLADL--and delicious s'mores.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17070471
Lincoln Brick Park
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org