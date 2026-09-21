Fall into The Woods: Campfire Science & S'mores

All Ages | Lincoln Brick Park

Enjoy an autumn evening featuring a walk in the fields and woods and hands-on STEAM science activities, guided by the Eaton County Parks Naturalist Ben Savoie. Learn how different native species prepare and adapt to changes in seasons, followed by an interactive nature hike. The evening concludes with seasonal stories from GLADL--and delicious s'mores.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17070471

