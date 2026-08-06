Rep. Barrett speaks on his votes against war in Iran, how he'll defend his seat in November

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett will be defending his seat representing Michigan’s 7th District for the first time in November.

He’ll be up against climate activist and progressive Democrat William Lawrence who won in his primary Tuesday night.

Barrett flipped the seat in 2024 when he was up against former state senator and current Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel.

He previously ran to represent the district in 2022 but lost to now U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Over the past year, Barrett has released a reform agenda he's calling his Blueprint for a Better America. The plan includes bills he's sponsored and joined in supporting to tackle a variety of issues from housing affordability to campaign finance reform.

Some of those measures include proposals for 20-year term limits for federal judges, a cap on spending by congressional campaigns and expanding healthy food options in military commissaries.

Barrett also broke with his party several times to vote for a resolution calling for an end to the war in Iran due to a lack of congressional approval.

After his third vote for the measure, in late July, Barrett said in a statement his position had not changed.

"Only Congress has the authority to authorize military action in Iran," Barrett wrote in the statement. "I remain ready to work with anyone to eliminate hostile threats to our nation without getting us into another endless war."

Speaking to WKAR News this week, he said he still feels the same.

"I think war is a very, very serious thing," Barrett said. "It's probably the most serious thing that a government can engage in is war, and I think that then necessitates the highest level of constitutional scrutiny."

Barrett is an Army veteran who spent more than two decades in the military.

In a social media post after Tuesday's Democratic primary, Barrett said he would not underestimate Lawrence as an opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

"I take every opponent seriously, and we're going to take this race very seriously as well," Barrett said. "I have an obligation to put forth the strongest campaign that I can, and we're going to be doing that over the next roughly 90 days until the election."

Interview Highlights

On something he's proud of during his time in Congress

Around aviation safety, we had that absolutely tragic loss of life, 67 lives lost with that tragedy of that airplane-helicopter collision over Washington D.C.'s airport about a year and a half ago. I flew the same type of helicopter that was involved in that fatal accident, and I really worked hard with members of the unit that I retired from to really push and promote aviation safety legislation that would prevent that same type of accident from happening again. Really looking at requiring the military to install the same collision avoidance technology that our civilian airlines have that I believe and most experts believe would have prevented that tragedy from occurring.

On his position to end the war in Iran

The issue of war, I've not endorsed specifically the war in Iran. What I have said, though, is any military effort that sends our men and women into combat does necessitate congressional approval, and that's been a consistent position that I've held. The War Powers Act that passed in the 1970s gives a little bit of discretion, or gives a period of time where the president can act prior to congressional authorization that expired months ago now, and I've been really concerned about this idea that an administration, any president, could authorize a war without congressional approval. It's been my consistent position, and that's one that I continue to vote according to that position that I've held.

On going up against William Lawrence in the general election

I think the two Democrats that lost the primary absolutely underestimated Mr. Lawrence, and they didn't take him seriously. I take every opponent seriously, and we're going to take this race very seriously as well. I have an obligation to put forth the strongest campaign that I can, and we're going to be doing that over the next roughly 90 days until the election.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: Republican Congressman Tom Barrett will be defending his seat representing Michigan’s 7th District for the first time in November.

He’ll be up against climate activist and progressive Democrat William Lawrence who won in his primary Tuesday night.

Barrett joins me now to talk about his record and why mid-Michigan voters should reelect him. Thank you for being here.

Rep. Tom Barrett: Yeah, thank you so much for having me. I appreciate the opportunity to join you today.

Saliby: You were sworn in in January of 2025. What would you say is your biggest accomplishment in the past year and a half serving in Congress that you want to talk about with voters?

Barrett: Yeah. Well, I'm certainly proud of the work that I've done in Congress and proud of the things that I've been able to achieve, whether that's bringing funding back home for my district to fix broken infrastructure, to improve public safety, and improve the lives of the men and women that, you know, elected me and the one, the constituents that I represent in Congress. Been very active on the Veteran Affairs Committee trying to push and promote veteran legislation that will make good on the promise we've made to veterans. Certainly, my background serving in the military, having a passion for veteran services is something that I've been proud to continue doing as a member of the U.S. Congress.

But also around aviation safety, we had that absolutely tragic loss of life, 67 lives lost with that tragedy of that airplane-helicopter collision over Washington D.C.'s airport about a year and a half ago. I flew the same type of helicopter that was involved in that fatal accident, and I really worked hard with members of the unit that I retired from to really push and promote aviation safety legislation that would prevent that same type of accident from happening again. Really looking at requiring the military to install the same collision avoidance technology that our civilian airlines have that I believe, and most experts believe, would have prevented that tragedy from occurring.

As well as a bunch of other issues that I'm proud of: securing our border, making sure that we don't have illegal immigrants pouring into our country the way that they did over the last handful of years, and then passing tax cuts for working families, so that those working overtime aren't paying taxes on their overtime wages, people in the service industry have no taxes on tips, no taxes on social security for about 90% of senior citizens. These are really significant improvements to their lives. A child tax credit that's increased and made permanent, so that we're not debating this every other year, for example, so that families can hopefully have a little extra money in their pocket as they look to raise children and grow them into the next generation of leaders in our country.

Saliby: You've broken with a majority of your party several times this year to halt the Trump administration's war in Iran. You've said you support military action, but it must come with congressional support. Do you think those votes will have an impact on mid-Michigan voters loyal to the president?

Barrett: Well, you know, to me, the issue of war, I've not endorsed specifically the war in Iran. What I have said, though, is any military effort that sends our men and women into combat does necessitate congressional approval, and that's been a consistent position that I've held.

The War Powers Act that passed in the 1970s gives a little bit of discretion, or gives a period of time where the president can act prior to congressional authorization that expired months ago now, and I've been really concerned about this idea that an administration, any president, could authorize a war without congressional approval. It's been my consistent position, and that's one that I continue to vote according to that position that I've held.

I think war is a very, very serious thing. It's probably the most serious thing that a government can engage in is war, and I think that then necessitates the highest level of constitutional scrutiny. And the Constitution is very clear that only Congress can declare war, and certainly by natural extension of that, Congress has the authority to decide when and how we go about the use of force. And then the president's authority, once that is granted by Congress, is to carry out that position through his authority as the commander in chief of the military. So, that's where I've been. I've been consistent on it, and it's something that I take very seriously.

Saliby: Is this something you spoke about with the president when he rallied here late last month? You were there as well.

Barrett: I did speak to the president about it, and you know, again, my position has been clear and consistent across the board, and I've shared that position with the White House as well as with my colleagues in Congress, and that's going to continue to be the position that I take.

Saliby: You posted on social media this week that you won't underestimate your opponent, William Lawrence, like other Democrats running in the primary may have. What does that mean to you?

Barrett: Well, I think it's as clear as it says, right? I think the two Democrats that lost the primary absolutely underestimated Mr. Lawrence, and they didn't take him seriously. I take every opponent seriously, and we're going to take this race very seriously as well. I have an obligation to put forth the strongest campaign that I can, and we're going to be doing that over the next roughly 90 days until the election.

Saliby: Congressman Tom Barrett represents Michigan's 7th District. He's up for re-election in November. Thank you for joining us.

Barrett: Thank you for having me.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness.

