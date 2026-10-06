LISTEN TO ANALYSIS: Michigan’s 7th Congressional District Debate in photos
1 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence, right, face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
2 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
3 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, speaks during the first debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
4 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence speaks during the first debate with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
5 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, speaks during the first debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
6 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence speaks during the first debate with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
7 of 7 — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence, right, face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
The candidates for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District — Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett and Democratic climate activist William Lawrence — took the debate stage at WKAR studios in East Lansing Tuesday.
It was first time the two have participated in a formal debate.
The candidates talked health care, affordability, data centers and the Iran war.
A stream of the debate is available now.
The debate will be broadcast on 90.5 WKAR, WKAR Newstalk and WKAR-TV at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
EJ Nelson contributed to this report.