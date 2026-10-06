© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN TO ANALYSIS: Michigan’s 7th Congressional District Debate in photos

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
Two men in suits stand at podiums in a TV studio
1 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence, right, face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Two men in suits stand at podiums facing a man and woman sitting at a table in a TV studio
2 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A man in a suit speaks at a podium in front of a TV that reads "Decision 2026"
3 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, speaks during the first debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A man in a suit speaks at a podium in front of a TV that reads "Decision 2026"
4 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence speaks during the first debate with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A man in a suit speaks at a podium in front of a TV that reads "Decision 2026"
5 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, speaks during the first debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A man in a suit speaks at a podium in front of a TV that reads "Decision 2026"
6 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence speaks during the first debate with U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Two men in suits stand at podiums in front of a panel of five people at a TV studio
7 of 7  — Barrett, Lawrence face off in Seventh Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. House William Lawrence, right, face off in their first head-to-head debate at WKAR's studios in East Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 6, 2026.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

The candidates for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District — Republican incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett and Democratic climate activist William Lawrence — took the debate stage at WKAR studios in East Lansing Tuesday.

It was first time the two have participated in a formal debate.

The candidates talked health care, affordability, data centers and the Iran war.

A stream of the debate is available now.

The debate will be broadcast on 90.5 WKAR, WKAR Newstalk and WKAR-TV at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

EJ Nelson contributed to this report.
Tags
Election 2026 In-DepthConversations
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-6pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby