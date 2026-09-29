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Hispanic Heritage Month 2026

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month 2026

Discover videos and stories celebrating Hispanic and Latino voices, experiences and contributions.
Featured Hispanic and Latino Videos
Watch 11:08
American Masters
Jovita Idar: Mexican American Activist and Journalist
Jovita Idar was a Latina journalist who worked for an end to segregation and racism.
Special: 11:08
Watch 52:30
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Latino Heritage
Items that speak to Latin American history & culture, including a $1.2M-$2.2M find!
Episode: S22 E28 | 52:30
Watch 20:37
POV
Sol in the Garden
After 16 years of incarceration, Sol recovers her sense of self through gardening.
Special: 20:37
Watch 1:23:21
Independent Lens
The In Between
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Episode: S26 E11 | 1:23:21
Watch 11:01
American Masters
Vincent Valdez: The Beginning is Near
Artist Vincent Valdez emphasizes under-examined historical narratives in his work.
Special: 11:01
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 10:35
POV
When It's Good, It's Good
A filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.
Special: 10:35
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Watch 1:25:02
Independent Lens
Skin of Glass
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
Episode: S26 E12 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49
Hispanic and Latino News