Hispanic Heritage Month 2026

Featured Hispanic and Latino Videos
Jovita Idar was a Latina journalist who worked for an end to segregation and racism.
Items that speak to Latin American history & culture, including a $1.2M-$2.2M find!
After 16 years of incarceration, Sol recovers her sense of self through gardening.
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Artist Vincent Valdez emphasizes under-examined historical narratives in his work.
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
A filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Hispanic and Latino News
-
The Hispanic community will kick off its annual month-long heritage celebration at noon Tuesday at Lansng's City Hall — it expects. It canceled last year's after Charlie Kirk supporters reserved the Capitol grounds across the street for a memorial for the slain right-wing figure.