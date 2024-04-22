© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Masters, committed to producing comprehensive film biographies about the broad cast of characters who comprise our cultural history.

Watch 16:27
American Masters
Dear Corky
Discover the work of New York photographer Corky Lee in his own words.
Special: 16:27
Watch 16:01
American Masters
Jerry Seinfeld on his place in American sitcom history
Jerry Seinfeld discusses his collaboration with Larry David and the evolution of the sitcom.
Special: 16:01
Watch 18:39
American Masters
Weaving Nature
David Bacharach creates "The Mounds," a land art installation confronting climate change.
Special: 18:39
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Masters Season 38
  • American Masters Season 37
  • American Masters Season 36
  • American Masters Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • American Masters Season 32
  • American Masters Season 31
  • American Masters Season 30
  • American Masters Season 29
  • American Masters Season 28
  • American Masters Season 27
  • American Masters Season 26
  • American Masters Season 25
  • American Masters Season 24
  • American Masters Season 23
  • American Masters Season 22
  • American Masters Season 21
  • American Masters Season 20
  • American Masters Season 18
  • American Masters Season 17
  • American Masters Season 16
  • American Masters Season 14
  • American Masters Season 12
  • American Masters Season 4
  • American Masters Season 3
Watch 1:40:39
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:40:39
Watch 1:43:31
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:43:31
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 55:41
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:41
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:33:44
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:33:44
Watch 1:29:31
American Masters
Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:29:31
Extras
Watch 15:34
American Masters
5 Firing Line moments that are still relevant today
This Firing Line compliation shows Buckley in conversation with five of his most memorable guests.
Clip: S38 E3 | 15:34
Watch 1:42:08
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (Extended Audio Description)
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Special: 1:42:08
Watch 1:40:40
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (ASL)
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Special: 1:40:40
Watch 2:47
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley (AD + ASL + OC Trailer)
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Clip: S38 E3 | 2:47
Watch 2:31
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Preview: S38 E3 | 2:31
Watch 19:53
American Masters
Louis Gossett, Jr. honors Maya Angelou's storytelling impact
Lou Gossett, Jr. discusses Dr. Maya Angelou’s role as a "matriarch."
Special: 19:53
Watch 8:45
American Masters
Susie Essman on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and the unique "genius” of Larry David
Comedian Susie Essman talks about the unique traits of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Special: 8:45
Watch 10:12
American Masters
Exclusive Preview: Who was William F. Buckley, Jr.?
Watch the first ten minutes of The Incomparable Mr. Buckley in this sneak preview.
Clip: S38 E3 | 10:12
Watch 2:56
American Masters
When William F. Buckley, Jr. ran for mayor of New York City
William F. Buckley, Jr. ran for mayor of New York City under the Conservative Party.
Clip: S38 E3 | 2:56
Watch 2:05
American Masters
William F. Buckley, Jr.'s relationship with wife Patricia
William F. Buckley, Jr. and his wife Patricia had a brazen, but loving relationship.
Clip: S38 E3 | 2:05
More History Shows