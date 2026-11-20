Data center projects are being pitched across mid-Michigan, but residents and local officials have overwhelmingly opposed their development. That follows statewide trends, according to a new report from the University of Michigan.

According to the survey , 46% of local officials across the state don't believe the benefits from a large data center outweigh the costs for their communities. More than half said their constituents would strongly oppose a project in or around their towns.

Leaders said despite tax revenue from data centers, a development wouldn’t be a net gain to the community. They also worry the new industry could depress property values.

Some say they could be okay leaving money on the table to prove a point. That's according to Stephanie Leiser, an author of the report and the director of the Center for Local, State and Urban Policy at U-M.

“For a lot of people, it is a question of dignity and values,” Leiser said. “And just ‘I don't care if you're going to give me all this money, I, as principle, do not want these things.’”

A call for state support

Most in the survey called for regulations and guidance at the state level — a policy commitment Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson and other officials campaigned on during the midterms.

That call for state regulations is unusual, Leiser said.

She said local governments generally tell the state to “stay out of their business” and let them run things on their own.

“This is a situation where local governments are really looking to the state to be a partner and help because the power dynamic is just so asymmetric,” Leiser said. “You've got townships against these giant, global corporations with market caps that no one has ever seen before.”

Leaders are asking for resources to help develop local data center policies, guidance on navigating talks with developers, coordination among levels of government, tools for community engagement and clarification of state standards.

Michigan officials aren’t alone in the ask. Leiser said this is happening across the country.

“Our report emphasized what should be the priorities for state-level policy action, and that's something I'm hoping the new administration will start really thinking about and taking seriously,” Leiser said.

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Pressure on local leaders

Officials in townships dealing with data center proposals are facing major backlash.

In November, for instance, residents in Mason recalled Mason City Councilmember Elaine Ferris over her alleged involvement in a data center proposal. Mason Mayor Russell Whipple was also the focus of a recall effort for the same reason. Saline Township’s treasurer Jennifer Zink resigned after six years in office because she received death threats related to the construction of a hyperscale data center project.

“They are in such a difficult position between residents,” Leiser said. “They’re not necessarily thinking about what zoning ordinances look like or details of policy, but local officials have to follow the law.”

Michigan is already facing a local leadership shortage. A Bridge Michigan report published before the election found nearly 1-in-10 offices could be left vacant.

“In many cases, these are unpaid positions. You're just doing it in your spare time, and it's a lot of work,” Leiser said. “And something like this happens. You could get sued or screamed at or threatened.”

Rural communities feel targeted

“Opposition comes through loud and clear, very strong in rural areas,” Leiser said.

Some residents in rural townships feel like they have to host infrastructure that doesn’t benefit them—including data centers, renewable energy and powerlines.

“There's this idea that we're a bunch of NIMBYs—not in my backyard—but at some point, we keep getting told to just go move somewhere else. The progress is coming, the development is coming,” Livingston County resident Kristin Dennison previously told WKAR News . “But when's it going to end? At what point will the people who want to be left alone be able to just live in peace?”

For a long time, manufacturing and development was seen as a good thing, Leiser said.

“That's jobs, that's economic development, and in many rural places, manufacturing is the number one industry, and it still is even in many rural places,” Leiser said.

However, rural communities have a history of feeling taken advantage of. Leiser said many have hosted extractive industries like timber or mining. Those goods were exported out of the community, and locals had to deal with negative consequences like environmental impacts.

“You see a new wave of resistance and opposition, and it's the same sort of narrative,” she said. “‘We live in rural communities, and you want to come and build all these wind turbines and solar arrays to generate enough power to then ship back to urban communities.’”

Some residents in the survey made assumptions that if they allow wind energy or other infrastructure, a data center could be next.

“From the perspective of a resident in a rural community, they just see this as like the next wave of extractive industry,” Leiser said. “They've got the space, they have maybe less developed zoning and land use policies, and the data centers just kind of move right in.”

The benefits of data centers are pretty diffuse, but host communities experience the consequences.

Construction provides temporary jobs, but once a center is built, it’s not employing many people.