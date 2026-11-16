A new data center is being proposed in Eaton County.

The company WT Project Owner LLC wants to build a facility in Windsor Township on vacant land off Nixon Road at the corner of Lansing Road and Pinch Highway, according to a filing dated Nov. 13, 2026.

The nearly 200-acre lot is zoned for "light industrial" use. The Lansing Board of Water and Light would provide power for two proposed data center buildings, a substation, a battery energy storage system and other infrastructure.

The proposal will first have to be considered by the Township's planning commission. Commission members will not be discussing the site applications at their meeting this week.

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The township plans to work with WT Project Owner LLC to hold an open house and a special meeting of the Township Board to discuss the proposal.

News of the development comes after a Colorado-based company pulled out of plans to build a data center in Delhi Township just a week and a half after it announced the project in conjunction with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

A data center developer is still working to build a facility in Vevay Township near Mason, but the farmland that would used for the project needs to be annexed into Mason for utility use. That process is currently before the State Boundary Commission, which will make a recommendation to the director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.