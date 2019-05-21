Group Backs Initiative For Abortion Ban After 1st Heartbeat

By & 1 minute ago
  • Michigan capitol building at sunset
    Michigan capitol building
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

A Michigan group is launching a ballot drive to ban abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is detected, with exceptions to protect a pregnant woman's life or health.

 

The Michigan Heartbeat Coalition filed its initiative wording Tuesday. It's the second ballot committee to push an anti-abortion measure, following a Right to Life-backed group that's seeking to prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure.

A fetal heartbeat can be detected at six weeks.

If roughly 340,000 valid signatures are gathered, the heartbeat initiative will go to the Republican-led Legislature. It could enact it or allow a statewide vote.

Anti-abortion activists disagree over the latest initiative.

Proponents say it'd protect more lives, while Right to Life worries the measure could interfere with an abortion ban already on the books if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Tags: 
abortion
Michigan politics
politics
Roe v. Wade
legislation
Michigan Heartbeat Coalition
heartbeat bills
Right To Life of Michigan
Capitol Connection

Related Content

Nessel Pledges To Not Prosecute Abortions If Roe Is Reversed

By Apr 16, 2019
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Cheyna Roth

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state laws on the books that ban abortion.

Right To Life Files Paperwork For Abortion Petition Drive

By May 16, 2019
Michigan Capital
michigan.gov

Anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan has filed paperwork to begin a petition drive to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

Michigan Senate OKs Ban On Abortion Procedure; Gov. Whitmer To Veto

By & May 14, 2019
Michigan Capitol
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

UPDATED Tuesday at 5:57:00 p.m.: The Senate and House passed identical legislation , on 22-16 and 58-51 party-line votes, at a time Republicans across the U.S. are advancing tough anti-abortion bills they hope can pass muster with the Supreme Court.


Michigan Lawmakers Introduce 20-Week Abortion Ban

By Mar 10, 2019
state capitol building
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Some Republican lawmakers in Lansing want to shorten the time period when a pregnant woman can get an abortion. A bill in the Senate would make it a felony to perform abortions after 20 weeks of the probable conception.