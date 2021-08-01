-
New legislation in the state Senate would create a long list of required items for the Department of Corrections to report when it closes a prison.The…
The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are closing in on an agreement to legalize sports betting and internet gambling in Michigan, with final votes…
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist became the first African American Lieutenant Governor to sign a bill into law Thursday.Governor Gretchen Whitmer is…
A Michigan group is launching a ballot drive to ban abortions after a fetus's heartbeat is detected, with exceptions to protect a pregnant woman's life or…
From changing the state’s freedom of information laws to attempts to stop observing daylight-saving time – lawmakers in Lansing are trying again on issues…
U-S lawmakers announced the creation of a bipartisan task force Wednesday to fight PFAS chemicals. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a majority of…
Republicans who control Michigan's Legislature are expected to vote on bills that would strip power from the Democratic secretary of state-elect and give…
Legislation poised to advance in Michigan's Senate would authorize the Mackinac Bridge Authority to help implement a deal to replace twin oil pipelines in…
Medical experts in Michigan say reducing the stigma of HIV is key to stopping the spread of the disease.A package of bills in the state Legislature would…
Victims of childhood sexual assaults would have more time to sue and athletic trainers would be required to report suspected abuse under wide-ranging…