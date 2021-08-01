-
Many Michigan drivers now have more time before their licenses expire.Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills this week to extend expiration dates…
-
Retired Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin has died. The Detroit Democrat represented Michigan in the Senate from 1979 to his retirement in 2015.
-
The East Lansing City Council wants prosecutors to be more discerning when charging people with disorderly conduct.Council members adopted a resolution in…
-
Four candidates are competing in Jackson's Aug. 3 primary to become the city's next mayor. WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with politics reporter Sarah Lehr…
-
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is asking for a private brefing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the agency's handling of the Larry…
-
The Lansing City Council agreed Monday night to let voters decide in November whether to switch the city’s elections to ranked choice voting.Under that…
-
When it comes to Michigan politics, the environment is largely male dominated. It’s something some legislators, reporters and political consultants say…
-
Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers were upended the first Friday in October when the Michigan Supreme Court declared a 1945 law…
-
A Michigan State Senate Republican says he still supports repealing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers. That’s despite his recent diagnosis for…
-
Legislators wore homemade masks and went through temperature screening before entering the Capitol for the second time under the stay-at-home order.…