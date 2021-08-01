-
The president is one of a disappearing group of politicians who sought moderate compromises on abortion. His supporters want faster changes. But abortion-rights opponents are also taking him to task.
Abortion opponents said Tuesday they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said…
A petition campaign to outlaw an abortion procedure has been given another chance to prove it’s gathered enough signatures to accomplish its goal.Right to…
Republican leaders in the Legislature say they are ready to adopt a petition-initiated bill to place new restrictions on abortion. The leaders are waiting…
A ballot group on Monday submitted petitions to prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure in Michigan, a key step toward placing the veto-proof…
Democratic lawmakers are criticizing remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake). Shirkey said allowing abortion is comparable to “the…
Democratic state lawmakers say all people need to be able to make independent decisions about their reproductive health. House Democrats announced their…
The race would decide which party controlled the Michigan Senate. Right to Life — the state’s leading anti-abortion group — backed the Democrat.It was a…
Last week, the Trump administration changed the Title X program, which helps fund access to reproductive care for low income women. The new rule mandates…
Michigan anti-abortion groups are launching their ballot drive to restrict a common second-trimester abortion procedure they say is "barbaric."Right to…