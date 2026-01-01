Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's "The First Time Percy Came Back"

Extras
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
This version contains ASL. Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
This version contains EAD. Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Lucy Dacus reads Mary Oliver's poem "The Journey" in this outtake.