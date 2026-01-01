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American Masters

How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook

Season 40 Episode 5 | 1m 27s

Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Edna St. Millay's estate, Steepletop, and "fell head over heels in love with her." The two were together for over 40 years until Cook's death in 2005.

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Watch 28:54
American Masters
Taylor Rooks Talks NBA, Interview Techniques and Finding the Person Behind the Athlete
Sports journalist Taylor Rooks has built her career asking athletes the questions that no one asks.
Special: 28:54
Watch 29:07
American Masters
How Clive Davis became a titan of the music industry
Clive Davis on his journey in the music industry.
Special: 29:07
Watch 28:04
American Masters
Michael Sarnoski: What Robin Hood and Folklore Tell Us About Ourselves Today
Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski breaks down his revisionist version of the Robin Hood story.
Special: 28:04
Watch 13:45
American Masters
Mike Wallace reflects on the 60 Minutes tobacco story controversy
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Special: 13:45
Watch 35:23
American Masters
Tyler James Williams on 30 Years of Acting and Protecting the Next Generation
Actor Tyler James Williams talks about his acting process and what drives his work.
Special: 35:23
Watch 13:57
American Masters
Olivia Wilde on making “Tron: Legacy” with Jeff Bridges
Olivia Wilde on working with Jeff Bridges on “Tron: Legacy.”
Special: 13:57
Watch 16:11
American Masters
Stankface Standing Soldier: The Rise of Mato Wayuhi
Watch as Oglala Lakota musician Mato Wayuhi draws on ancestral knowledge to inform his process.
Special: 16:11