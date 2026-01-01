© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Masters

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez

Season 40 Episode 6 | 2m 10s

Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 2:33
American Masters
Mary Oliver had a troubled childhood
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:33
Watch 2:31
American Masters
Unpacking the meaning behind Mary Oliver's "Wild Geese"
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:31
Watch 28:54
American Masters
Taylor Rooks Talks NBA, Interview Techniques and Finding the Person Behind the Athlete
Sports journalist Taylor Rooks has built her career asking athletes the questions that no one asks.
Special: 28:54
Watch 29:07
American Masters
How Clive Davis became a titan of the music industry
Clive Davis on his journey in the music industry.
Special: 29:07
Watch 28:04
American Masters
Michael Sarnoski: What Robin Hood and Folklore Tell Us About Ourselves Today
Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski breaks down his revisionist version of the Robin Hood story.
Special: 28:04
Watch 13:45
American Masters
Mike Wallace reflects on the 60 Minutes tobacco story controversy
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Special: 13:45