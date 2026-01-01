Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Sports journalist Taylor Rooks has built her career asking athletes the questions that no one asks.
Clive Davis on his journey in the music industry.
Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski breaks down his revisionist version of the Robin Hood story.
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Actor Tyler James Williams talks about his acting process and what drives his work.
Olivia Wilde on working with Jeff Bridges on “Tron: Legacy.”
Watch as Oglala Lakota musician Mato Wayuhi draws on ancestral knowledge to inform his process.