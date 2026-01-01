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ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Extras
Appraisal: Marcel Goupy Vase, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Victorian Slide Chain & Diamond Bracelet
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Appraisal: Bush Kaleidoscope, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Joseph Bassot Hurdy Gurdy, ca. 1780
Appraisal: Federal-style Secretary Bookcase, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Gold Watch with Key, ca. 1841
Appraisal: Haida Argillite Pipe, ca. 1850