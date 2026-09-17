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Beyond the Score with Al Martin

Purpose & Praise | Beyond The Score

Season 3 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

Beyond the Score host Al Martin shares two stories driven by heart and legacy. Follow local MMA fighter Ayden Mosher as he steps into the octagon to honor the memory of his late brother, lost to a drunk driving accident. Plus, go behind the scenes with songwriter David Barrett to discover how a simple melody became college basketball’s ultimate anthem, "One Shining Moment." A WKAR original series.

Aired: 09/16/26
Support for Beyond the Score with Al Martin is provided by Capital Insurance Services.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | The Country Club Wall | First Tee Greater Detroit and The Midnight Golf Program
Premiere Thu 9/10/26 on WKAR-TV | Detroit youth golf programs break barriers.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
The Country Club Wall | Beyond the Score
How Detroit youth golf programs break barriers and open doors on and off the green.
Episode: S3 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
No Limits | Beyond The Score
Profiling blind skateboarder Nick Mullins and adaptive baseball's Miracle League.
Episode: S3 E1 | 26:46
Watch 0:30
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | No Limits | Nick Mullins and The Miracle League of Mid Michigan
Premiere Thu 9/3/26 on WKAR-TV | Skateboarder Nick Mullins and The Miracle League of Mid Michigan
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
Joysticks & Wickets | Beyond The Score
The growing impact of esports in America's sporting landscape and the fascination of cricket.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 0:30
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
TRAILER | Beyond the Score Season Two
Season 2 premieres Thu Dec 4, 2025 at 6 pm on WKAR-TV 23.1. A WKAR original series.
Preview: S2 E201 | 0:30
Watch 7:35
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: The Meme-orable Moment
Al Martin visits The Big House to find out what it's like to become an internet sensation.
Clip: 7:35
Watch 7:36
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Breaking Ground
Hip hop fundamentals build community in Lansing and around the world.
Clip: 7:36
Watch 5:10
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: Panel Discussion on Mental Health Awareness
James Moore and Terry Hessbrook talk in-studio about athletes and mental health.
Clip: 5:10
Watch 13:04
Beyond the Score with Al Martin
CLIP: A Perfect Dismount
Al Martin learns about the people behind the meteoric rise of MSU Gymnastics.
Clip: 13:04