Pottery Teacher| Dan Nuñez

Extras
Aikem swings for the fences with sports broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler!
Lynn draws her own path and writes her own story with Ruth McNally Barshaw, author and illustrator!
Olivia gets a taste for food science research and development at JIFFY with Jade Heslip!
Callan “digs” into a career in archaeology and anthropology with Stacey Camp!
Genesis explores infrastructure design and construction with Civil Engineer Tula Ngasala!
Genesis gets a “kick” learning the physics of Tang Soo Do with Master Quiana Powell!
Janellyn learns about the lifesaving technology of Nano-Biosensors!
Janellyn looks back at her exciting adventures exploring STEM-related careers!
Janellyn has an “energizing” tour with Power and Water Plant Director, Sherri Jett!
Genesis learns how STEM is integral to transition services for the visually impaired.