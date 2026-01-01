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Grantchester

First Episode & Last Episode

Season 11 | 33s

Relive your favorite characters' journeys by looking back at their first episodes and their final episodes.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Preview: S11 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:04
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Larry and Alphy are on the hunt for Dex Sutton, but Larry has a moment of self doubt.
Clip: S11 E8 | 1:04
Watch 2:53
Grantchester
Romance Through the Years
Look back at the romances in Grantchester including Geordie and Cathy, Leonard and Daniel, and more.
Clip: S11 | 2:53
Watch 2:41
Grantchester
Last Day on Set
That's a wrap! Get a behind-the-scenes glance at the emotional last day of filming.
Clip: S11 | 2:41
Watch 3:37
Grantchester
Family Forever
The characters of Grantchester are more than just a tight-knit bunch of friends — they're family.
Clip: S11 | 3:37
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Preview: S11 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:22
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
Clip: S11 E7 | 1:22
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 17:24
Grantchester
A Final Cast Roundtable
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.
Clip: S11 | 17:24