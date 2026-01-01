First Episode & Last Episode

Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Larry and Alphy are on the hunt for Dex Sutton, but Larry has a moment of self doubt.
Look back at the romances in Grantchester including Geordie and Cathy, Leonard and Daniel, and more.
That's a wrap! Get a behind-the-scenes glance at the emotional last day of filming.
The characters of Grantchester are more than just a tight-knit bunch of friends — they're family.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Alphy visits the police station to make amends with Geordie after their fight.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
The cast and creator of Grantchester sat down for one last roundtable discussion about the series.