Episode 4 Preview

Extras
Maigret investigates both a young woman's drowning and a congressman's disappearance.
Maigret learns Adeline's death was only the latest of three violent deaths.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Maigret Season 2 airs on Sundays at 9/8c.
Take an inside look at Maigret Season 2, airing Sundays at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Find out about the new faces shaking things up for Maigret and his team in Season 2.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Maigret star Blake Harrison (AKA Sergeant Joseph Torrence) leads a behind-the-scenes set tour.