Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This

Extras
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Elmo and friends discover just how noisy the African savanna can be after dark.
Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Elmo and friends learn how lion prides work on the African savanna.
T. rex had a bone-exploding bite and tiny arms! Travel back 66 million years on Wild Critters.
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week