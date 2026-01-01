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Nature

Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This

Season 45 Episode 2 | 2m 55s

Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules. Wildlife filmmakers witness a rare moment as one tiger mother looks after another's cubs, revealing surprising behavior that challenges what we know about these big cats.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Nature
A Mother Tiger's Desperate Search for Her Cub
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Clip: S45 E2 | 3:01
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 3:20
Nature
The Sounds of the Savanna at Night | Nature's Lullaby
Elmo and friends discover just how noisy the African savanna can be after dark.
Clip: S45 E1 | 3:20
Watch 2:37
Nature
How Baby Elephants Drink, Eat and Cool Off
Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Clip: S45 E1 | 2:37
Watch 2:29
Nature
Elmo Learns Who Leads a Lion Pride
Elmo and friends learn how lion prides work on the African savanna.
Clip: S45 E1 | 2:29
Watch 34:20
Nature
How Strong Was a T. Rex Bite? | Wild Critters USA
T. rex had a bone-exploding bite and tiny arms! Travel back 66 million years on Wild Critters.
Special: 34:20
Watch 3:54
Nature
Significant Otters (Don't U Float Away) | NATURE Music Video
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Special: 3:54