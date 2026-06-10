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Nature

How Strong Was a T. Rex Bite? | Wild Critters USA

34m 20s

The T. rex had a bone-crushing bite, ridiculously tiny arms, and a very big problem 66 million years ago! In this episode of the Wild Critters series on Orbit, families travel back in time with Dr. Roger Benson from the American Museum of Natural History. Perfect for curious kids ages 3 to 11 and their families.

Aired: 10/06/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
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Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
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Preview: S45 | 3:54
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Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
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Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Clip: S45 E1 | 2:37
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Significant Otters (Don't U Float Away) | NATURE Music Video
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Special: 3:54
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Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Special: 31:52
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Three orphaned mountain lion cubs and one epic rescue mission. Join us on Wild Critters!
Special: 28:10
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Kids discover coral reefs on this Wild Critters episode with the Smithsonian.
Special: 31:13
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Special: 25:22