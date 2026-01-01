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Nature

Wolves Hunt Trapped Deer in Snowstorm

Season 45 Episode 5 | 2m 16s

Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in. Will they escape?

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Paul D. Warner, PhD, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Christmas in the Alps
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Preview: S45 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
Nature
What Do Mice Eat for Christmas?
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Clip: S45 E5 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:41
Nature
Lost Baby Chimp Reunites With Her Mother
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:41
Watch 2:07
Nature
Scientists Discover Chimpanzees Making Weapons
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:07
Watch 6:04
Nature
How Filmmakers Captured Rare Chimpanzee Behaviors
Go behind the scenes with filmmaker Benjamin Sadd as he captures the Fongoli troop of chimpanzees.
Clip: S45 E4 | 6:04
Watch 32:21
Nature
Searching for Lizards After Dark with Jordon King
Jordon King leads a nighttime hunt for lizards in the Everglades with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.
Special: 32:21
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24