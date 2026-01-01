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Nature

Rare Footage Reveals What Tigers Do at Night

Season 45 Episode 3 | 3m 08s

What do tigers do after dark? Their nocturnal behavior has rarely been observed, leaving much of their nighttime lives a mystery. Now, a team of scientists and filmmakers uses thermal cameras to capture a rare glimpse of tigers in the dark.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Dr. Paul D. Warner, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Nature
Tigers Aren't Supposed to Do This
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
Clip: S45 E2 | 2:55
Watch 3:01
Nature
A Mother Tiger's Desperate Search for Her Cub
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
Clip: S45 E2 | 3:01
Nature
Going Wild: Out of the Studio, Into the Wilderness
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Special:
Watch 1:03
Nature
Season Five is Coming
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Preview: 1:03
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29