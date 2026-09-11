Searching for Lizards After Dark with Jordon King

Extras
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.