Season Five is Coming

Extras
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Get a closer look at the animals, people, stories and sounds that make nature worth saving.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Elmo and friends learn how orphaned baby elephants are cared for at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
Elmo and friends learn how lion prides work on the African savanna.
Elmo and friends discover just how noisy the African savanna can be after dark.