Extras
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Go behind the scenes with filmmaker Benjamin Sadd as he captures the Fongoli troop of chimpanzees.
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
Jordon King leads a nighttime hunt for lizards in the Everglades with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.