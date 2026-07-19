Horsepower vs Horse Power | Sophie’s Great American ELECTRIC Road Trip Chapter 2

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover how tiny freshwater mussels keep streams healthy!
Sophie Shrand and crew pack the car, charge the batteries, focus the cameras, and hit the road.
Can an electric vehicle road trip across the USA? @sciencewithsophie and crew put it to the test!
Can an electric vehicle road trip across the USA? @sciencewithsophie and crew put it to the test!
Discover the amazing American alligator and the wetlands of the Florida Everglades.
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Explore amazing American wildlife and outdoors in this family podcast series! For kids ages 3-11.
Discover the incredible Mojave desert tortoise on this family episode of Wild Critters.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.