'Total chaos.' PBS News crews filmed the Pentagon on 9/11

Extras
September 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
The lasting psychological impact of 9/11 on America
Roy Cohn's continued influence on politics and Trump traced in 'American Scoundrel'
News Wrap: White House defends Trump's $45,000 gifts to Natalie Harp and other aides
Netanyahu faces pressure after report alleges he brushed off warnings ahead of Oct. 7
Missouri's election maps in chaos after conflicting rulings
AI researcher warns companies are ignoring catastrophic risks
What to expect from the GOP's first-ever midterm convention
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño