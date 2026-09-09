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PBS News Hour

What to expect from the GOP's first-ever midterm convention

Season 2026 Episode 185 | 5m 27s

Republicans are gathering in Dallas for an unusual two-day midterm convention, with President Trump set to address the party both nights. The event, part rally and part political showcase, is aimed at energizing Republican voters. White House correspondent Liz Landers reports from Dallas.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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