September 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
News Wrap: NYC officials release documents showing city was aware of toxic air after 9/11
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm challenges